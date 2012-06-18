30 Minutes Or More: Why Web Content Keeps Getting Longer

When I first started covering online video, the site I wrote for had only one hard-and-fast rule: If a video was more than five minutes long, it had no place being on the Internet. But that was over five years ago, a time before YouTube’s unlimited upload policy, before cord cutting, before Hulu. It’s a rule that’s pretty much dead here in 2012 — a sign of how the web video space is continuing to mature.



Long-form content, of course, has been a fixture in the online video world for some time now — Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show, just as one example, launched back in 2009. But what we’re seeing now is the spread of longer runtimes into least-suspected places — such as YouTube.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.