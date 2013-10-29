30 Minutes Of Unreleased 'Star Wars' Footage Found On $US699 'Return Of The Jedi' LaserDisc

Would you ever pay $US699 for a rare LaserDisc copy of “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” on eBay?

One person did just that and ended up finding 30 minutes of never-before-released behind-the-scenes clips including a blooper reel for the film.

All together, the footage adds up to 50 scenes from “Return of the Jedi.”

Since then, he’s been posting the footage found to Facebook as user rotjeditdroid.

Here’s a list of some of the footage found:

– Filming of a conversation between Luke and Yoda from Yoda’s point of view.

– Conversation between Luke and Yoda from Luke’s point of view.

– A soundless scene of R2-D2 repairing Luke’s X-wing (seen above).

– A scene of Yoda dying.

– Lightsaber practice tests.

– Luke asking Yoda if Darth Vader is actually his father.

Here’s the blooper reel with partial sound.

Keep checking back as new material continues to be uploaded.

We figure the clips may not stay online for long due to copyright claim. If you want to check them out, head here.

Here’s how Facebook user rotjeditdroid describes the material he found:

This is a generic Scotch Videodisc with computer printed label was used to demonstrate the EditDroid system which was debuted at the NAB show in Las Vegas in 1984. Now here’s the amazing part for you Star Wars freaks out there… Approximately 30 minutes of unedited raw, unsweetened work print takes in letterbox format of scene 50 (Luke on Dagobah with Yoda) from “Return of The Jedi” were used – NEVER OFFICIAL RELEASED MATERIAL.

