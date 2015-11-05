Check out the £30 million super yacht that's like a mansion on the sea

Even by super yacht standards Twizzle is stand-out at over 57 meters long and 60 meters tall, which makes her one of the tallest boats around.
Twizzle has three decks, space for up to 11 cabin crew, both sails and motors, a cruising speed of 11 knots (12mph), and every other luxury that comes from a yacht with a price tag of £30 million ($US44 million, €40 million).
Built in 2010, both the interior and exterior of Twizzle are designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon, one of the most famous yacht manufactures in the world. The care and attention to detail are evident, setting Twizzle apart from other super yachts.
Here’s what Twizzle looks like inside.
Everything is well-appointed and modern. The yacht includes an office and has a WiFi connection meaning that guests can take an Instagram of the beautiful sunset off the bow of the boat and upload it right away.
Alongside space for guests, Twizzle can also house up to 11 staff who cook, cater and clean for everyone on board. While 11 may seem like a large number, on a boat this size there is plenty of space.
Thanks to the combination of sails and motor power, Twizzle can travel great distances without using much fuel.
In the summer seasons, the crew sail Twizzle to the West Mediterranean where she can be rented for £150,000 ($230,500) a week.
Life on Twizzle is calm and luxurious thanks, in part, to the clean, white colour scheme. There is even a BBQ for the summer months.
The second level is dedicated to a giant eight person table and sofa area. The room then leads down into the cabins, of which there are five.
Sleeping aboard Twizzle is comparable to a hotel with big, minimalist rooms. All together, there are five bedrooms for guests (not including the crew space).
Thanks to their size, some super yachts are actually far from the water but Twizzle allows for easy access down to the sea.
