Check out the £30 million super yacht that's like a mansion on the sea

Even by super yacht standards Twizzle is stand-out at over 57 meters long and 60 meters tall, which makes her one of the tallest boats around.

Twizzle has three decks, space for up to 11 cabin crew, both sails and motors, a cruising speed of 11 knots (12mph), and every other luxury that comes from a yacht with a price tag of £30 million ($US44 million, €40 million).

Built in 2010, both the interior and exterior of Twizzle are designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon, one of the most famous yacht manufactures in the world. The care and attention to detail are evident, setting Twizzle apart from other super yachts.

Here’s what Twizzle looks like inside.

