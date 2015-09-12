Here's what a £30 million house on London's 'Billionaires Row' looks like on the inside

Celia Sawyer The house is located on ‘Billionaires Row’ in London.

Celia Sawyer is a professional businesswoman and interior decorator who remodels expensive houses for the ultra-wealthy, many worth upwards of £10 million ($US15 million), through her Channel 4 show “Four Rooms.”

One house that the London native worked on is called “Fairways” and right now it’s on the market for upwards of £30 million ($US46 million), according to Glentree. The property is located on “Billionaires Row” in The Bishops Avenue, one of London’s most expensive addresses.

The house measures over 17,000 square feet with eight bedroom suites, an underground leisure complex, a gigantic swimming pool, and a cinema room. As if that wasn’t enough, the garden measures a further 775 square feet with staff quarters (including security posts) and a garage that can house up to four cars.

Here is what a £30 million house on “Billionaires Row” looks like.

The front of the house is illuminated at night. The property extends back into a large garden and includes a security booth. Celia Sawyer The view from the back of the house looks out into the 775 square-foot landscaped garden, which has been remodelled by Sawyer to be more work-of-art than garden. Celia Sawyer Now let's go inside. The entrance has a grand piano and two multi-thousand-pound mirrors. Celia Sawyer The back of the house opens out, via french doors, into the garden. 'Light was very important to the project,' Sawyer said in a press release from Glentree. Celia Sawyer Another living room, replete with fireplace and £6,500 ($10,000) ceiling light, of which there are two. Celia Sawyer The family room, which opens out onto the lawn, provides a 'perfect inside-outside feel,' Sawyer said. The other £6,500 light is also visible. Celia Sawyers The grand piano occupies its own alcove. Celia Sawyer Here's the office, presumably where the work needed to afford the £30 million house will happen. Celia Sawyer The dining room table cost £18,000 ($27,600) and is described by Sawyer as 'a real statement piece.' The majority of the furniture in the property is handmade by Cool10, one of Sawyer's companies. Celia Sawyer The in-house cinema is in the underground leisure centre, which includes a pool, sauna, gym, and bar area, in addition to a big screen. Celia Sawyer The underground swimming pool is also part of the in-house leisure area. Celia Sawyer A downstairs seating area is available to lounge in while sipping cocktails from the bar. Celia Sawyer The spa and pool include sun loungers and a giant TV. Celia Sawyer The house is ultra-modern, with lots of big glass panels and other details, many of which were made by Sawyer's companies. Celia Sawyer The master bedroom includes lights that cost £850 ($1,300) each and sit above the fireplace. Besides this one, there are seven other bedrooms. Celia Sawyer The ensuite that accompanies the master bedroom includes a TV and a lot of white marble. Celia Sawyer A smaller ensuite joins onto one of the other seven bedrooms but does include an entertainment system. Celia Sawyer A view of the back of the house from the garden at dusk shows the garden area, the glass ceiling to the leisure area, and the back family rooms. Celia Sawyer

