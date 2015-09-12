Here's what a £30 million house on London's 'Billionaires Row' looks like on the inside

Celia Sawyer is a professional businesswoman and interior decorator who remodels expensive houses for the ultra-wealthy, many worth upwards of £10 million ($US15 million), through her Channel 4 show “Four Rooms.”
One house that the London native worked on is called “Fairways” and right now it’s on the market for upwards of £30 million ($US46 million), according to Glentree. The property is located on “Billionaires Row” in The Bishops Avenue, one of London’s most expensive addresses.
The house measures over 17,000 square feet with eight bedroom suites, an underground leisure complex, a gigantic swimming pool, and a cinema room. As if that wasn’t enough, the garden measures a further 775 square feet with staff quarters (including security posts) and a garage that can house up to four cars.
Here is what a £30 million house on “Billionaires Row” looks like.
The front of the house is illuminated at night. The property extends back into a large garden and includes a security booth.
The view from the back of the house looks out into the 775 square-foot landscaped garden, which has been remodelled by Sawyer to be more work-of-art than garden.
The back of the house opens out, via french doors, into the garden. 'Light was very important to the project,' Sawyer said in a press release from Glentree.
Another living room, replete with fireplace and £6,500 ($10,000) ceiling light, of which there are two.
The family room, which opens out onto the lawn, provides a 'perfect inside-outside feel,' Sawyer said. The other £6,500 light is also visible.
The dining room table cost £18,000 ($27,600) and is described by Sawyer as 'a real statement piece.' The majority of the furniture in the property is handmade by Cool10, one of Sawyer's companies.
The in-house cinema is in the underground leisure centre, which includes a pool, sauna, gym, and bar area, in addition to a big screen.
The house is ultra-modern, with lots of big glass panels and other details, many of which were made by Sawyer's companies.
The master bedroom includes lights that cost £850 ($1,300) each and sit above the fireplace. Besides this one, there are seven other bedrooms.
A smaller ensuite joins onto one of the other seven bedrooms but does include an entertainment system.
