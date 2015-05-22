No one wants to buy this gorgeous, $30-million Manhattan penthouse specially designed to 'improve wellness'

A unique penthouse in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village is having some trouble finding a buyer.

The apartment was first listed for $US50 million when it went on the market 2 years ago, only to have its price cut to $US39.8 million last fall.

It’s now on the market for just $US30.5 million, according to Curbed.

The 7,700 square foot apartment occupies the top 3 floors of a former dress factory. Its four bedrooms and four and a half baths offer a huge amount of livable space for its location in the middle of Lower Manhattan.

But not even the promise of becoming neighbours with the likes of Deepak Chopra and Leonardo DiCaprio can move the needle

The building has been renovated in accordance with Delos Building Wellness’ WELL Building Standard, which Chopra serves on the board of. All six of the apartments in the building include anti-microbial countertops, nightlights that won’t mess with your circadian rhythms, and showers infused with vitamin C to balance chlorine.

Dolly Lenz has the listing.

