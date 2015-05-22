No one wants to buy this gorgeous, $30-million Manhattan penthouse specially designed to 'improve wellness'

A unique penthouse in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village is having some trouble finding a buyer.
The apartment was first listed for $US50 million when it went on the market 2 years ago, only to have its price cut to $US39.8 million last fall.
It’s now on the market for just $US30.5 million, according to Curbed.
The 7,700 square foot apartment occupies the top 3 floors of a former dress factory. Its four bedrooms and four and a half baths offer a huge amount of livable space for its location in the middle of Lower Manhattan.
But not even the promise of becoming neighbours with the likes of Deepak Chopra and Leonardo DiCaprio can move the needle
The building has been renovated in accordance with Delos Building Wellness’ WELL Building Standard, which Chopra serves on the board of. All six of the apartments in the building include anti-microbial countertops, nightlights that won’t mess with your circadian rhythms, and showers infused with vitamin C to balance chlorine.
Dolly Lenz has the listing.
The penthouse is located on the top floors of this gorgeous, newly renovated former dress factory located at 66 E. 11th Street. In the heart of Lower Manhattan, the apartment is walking distance to the East and West villages, SoHo, the Meatpacking District, Union Square and Washington Square Park.
When you enter the apartment, you are greeted by a huge living area on the lowest floor, which features a signature light fixture. The floor boards are specially designed to improve posture, according to Delos Building Wellness' Well Building Standard, which all the apartments in the building abide by.
A curved staircase takes you between the floors. Nighttime lighting throughout the stairs and the apartment can be set to your sleep schedule and is designed specifically to not mess with your body's circadian rhythms.
The kitchen is of course updated with the latest in appliances and features a huge oven and an even bigger sink. Anti-microbial countertops are another Delos touch.
The bathroom is full of luxurious touches, like a huge jacuzzi tub. Vitamin C filters are built into the shower to balance the chlorine in the water supply, according to Delos.
There are three other bedrooms, in addition to the master, each with its own theme and luxurious appointments.
Practically as big as the master, these bedrooms also come with their own personal bathrooms and large closets.
The roof deck has an all-glass, three-season room that can be opened or closed based on the time of the year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.