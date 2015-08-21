30 items modern Australian gentlemen need in their wardrobe this Spring

With a new season approaching, there’s never been a better time to update your wardrobe.
Adding trend-based colours and shapes to your existing classics will freshen-up your entire look, so try hints of khaki, burgundy and chambray to neutrals and keep silhouettes streamlined.
When it comes to accessorising, swap black for tan, keep eyewear shapes on the rounder side and embrace the comfort (and street-cred) of trainers.
Here’s the best of Spring with our top 30 we picked out from Shopstyle Australia.
What: Geoffrey Beene -- Twill peak lapel jacket
Where: David Jones
Price: $349.00
What: J.Crew -- Cotton-Cashmere Crewneck sweater
Where: J.Crew
Price: $116.30
What: J.Crew -- Checkered cotton shirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £65 ($AU 137.54)
What: Acne Studios -- Isherwood button-down collar cotton-flannel shirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £190 ($AU 402)
What: ASOS -- Harrington jacket with funnel neck in burgundy
Where: ASOS.
Price: $77.00
What: Tod's -- Gommino suede driving shoes
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £280 ($AU 592.49)
What: Lacoste -- Casual oxford shirt
Where: East Dane
Price: $98
What: A.P.C. -- Petit new standard indigo jeans
Where: East Dane
Price: $185
What: Rag & Bone -- Lips graphic T-shirt
Where: East Dane
Price: $95
What: Schnayderman's -- Oxford one shirt
Where: East Dane
Price: $195
What: Flight 001 -- 'Guy Stuff' pouch
Where: East Dane
Price: $18
What: WANT Les Essentiels de la Vie -- Bradley snake-embossed leather bifold wallet
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue
Price: $295
What: Saks Fifth Avenue Collection -- Burnished suede belt
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue
Price: $128
What: Emporio Armani -- Round stainless steel chronograph watch
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue
Price: $425
What: Paul Smith -- Navy bomber jacket
Where: Paul Smith
Price: $705
What: Paul Smith -- Brown suede 'Falconer' Chelsea boots
Where: Paul Smith
Price: $360
What: Acne Studios -- Ewing washed-denim shirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £180 ($AU 381.15)
What: Stone Island -- Cotton sweatshirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £145 ($AU 309.60)
What: Club Monaco- Grey grant silk and linen-blended tweed blazer
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £495 ($AU 1057)
What: Denham -- Pin 5vr Denim Shirt
Where: David Jones
Price: $91.99
What: Nudie Jeans -- Slim Adam chino
Where: David Jones
Price: $229
What: Tom Ford -- Lucho Sunglasses
Where: Barneys
Price: $US 425 ($AU 579.30)
This article originally appeared on Shopstyle Australia. See the original article here.
