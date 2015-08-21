30 items modern Australian gentlemen need in their wardrobe this Spring

Marisa Remond, Shopstyle Australia
Photo: Jason Merritt/ Getty.

With a new season approaching, there’s never been a better time to update your wardrobe.

Adding trend-based colours and shapes to your existing classics will freshen-up your entire look, so try hints of khaki, burgundy and chambray to neutrals and keep silhouettes streamlined.

When it comes to accessorising, swap black for tan, keep eyewear shapes on the rounder side and embrace the comfort (and street-cred) of trainers.

Here’s the best of Spring with our top 30 we picked out from Shopstyle Australia.

A fitted navy suit jacket.

What: Geoffrey Beene -- Twill peak lapel jacket
Where: David Jones
Price: $349.00

A navy cashmere sweater.

What: J.Crew -- Cotton-Cashmere Crewneck sweater
Where: J.Crew
Price: $116.30

A checkered cotton shirt.

What: J.Crew -- Checkered cotton shirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £65 ($AU 137.54)

A khaki button-down shirt.

What: Acne Studios -- Isherwood button-down collar cotton-flannel shirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £190 ($AU 402)

A burgundy jacket.

What: ASOS -- Harrington jacket with funnel neck in burgundy
Where: ASOS.
Price: $77.00

A pair of suede loafers.

What: Tod's -- Gommino suede driving shoes
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £280 ($AU 592.49)

A monochrome belt.

What: Anderson's -- Woven elasticated belt
Where: MatchesFashion.com
Price: $86

A jacquard-knit sweater.

What: Marni -- Bi-colour jacquard-knit sweater
Where: Matchesfashion.com
Price: $653

A dark leather cardholder.

What: Saint Laurent -- Grained leather cardholder
Where: Matchesfashion.com
Price: $187

A pastel casual dress shirt.

What: Lacoste -- Casual oxford shirt
Where: East Dane
Price: $98

A slim-fitting dark pair of jeans.

What: A.P.C. -- Petit new standard indigo jeans
Where: East Dane
Price: $185

A plain tee with a simple print.

What: Rag & Bone -- Lips graphic T-shirt
Where: East Dane
Price: $95

A white sports shirt.

What: Schnayderman's -- Oxford one shirt
Where: East Dane
Price: $195

A canvas travel pouch.

What: Flight 001 -- 'Guy Stuff' pouch
Where: East Dane
Price: $18

Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Leather bifold wallet.

What: WANT Les Essentiels de la Vie -- Bradley snake-embossed leather bifold wallet
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue
Price: $295

Brown suede belt.

What: Saks Fifth Avenue Collection -- Burnished suede belt
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue
Price: $128

Classic stainless steel wristwatch.

What: Emporio Armani -- Round stainless steel chronograph watch
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue
Price: $425

A dark bomber jacket.

What: Paul Smith -- Navy bomber jacket
Where: Paul Smith
Price: $705

Brown Chelsea boots.

What: Paul Smith -- Brown suede 'Falconer' Chelsea boots
Where: Paul Smith
Price: $360

A chambray shirt.

What: Acne Studios -- Ewing washed-denim shirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £180 ($AU 381.15)

A casual khaki sweater.

What: Stone Island -- Cotton sweatshirt
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £145 ($AU 309.60)

A fine leather bracelet.

A grey linen blazer.

What: Club Monaco- Grey grant silk and linen-blended tweed blazer
Where: Mr Porter
Price: £495 ($AU 1057)

A casual denim shirt

What: Denham -- Pin 5vr Denim Shirt
Where: David Jones
Price: $91.99

A slim-fitting dark pair of chinos.

What: Nudie Jeans -- Slim Adam chino
Where: David Jones
Price: $229

A burgundy checkered tie.

What: Lanvin -- Woven silk tie
Where: Nordstrom Rack
Price: $49.97

Round-shaped turtle shell sunglasses.

What: Tom Ford -- Lucho Sunglasses
Where: Barneys
Price: $US 425 ($AU 579.30)

White tennis sneakers.

Nike runner with a touch of colour.

This article originally appeared on Shopstyle Australia. See the original article here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.