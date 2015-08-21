30 items modern Australian gentlemen need in their wardrobe this Spring

Photo: Jason Merritt/ Getty.

With a new season approaching, there’s never been a better time to update your wardrobe.

Adding trend-based colours and shapes to your existing classics will freshen-up your entire look, so try hints of khaki, burgundy and chambray to neutrals and keep silhouettes streamlined.

When it comes to accessorising, swap black for tan, keep eyewear shapes on the rounder side and embrace the comfort (and street-cred) of trainers.

Here’s the best of Spring with our top 30 we picked out from Shopstyle Australia.

This article originally appeared on Shopstyle Australia. See the original article here.

