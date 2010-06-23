30 International Offers Of Oil Spill Support Obama Has Thrown Out The Window

Nothing brings people together like a disaster, right?
Wrong. America has turned down help from around 30 countries and international organisations. Obama has dismissed miracle cures from Croatia, barges from Sweden, and containment boom from various obscure allies, according to the State Department [pdf].
He’s definitely not accepting chemical dispersants from the country that started this whole mess, England.
Date: Offers made on June 14 and 15
Status of offer: Under consideration
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: April 30
Status of offer: America ACCEPTED 9,483 ft of boom on June 4. Other offers are under consideration.
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: May 5
Status of offer: Proposed solution has been shown to engineers and will be incorporated into response as needed.
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: May 13
Status of offer: Under consideration. Only the Coast Guard can choose to accept vessel offers.
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: Offers made on May 18 and 19
Status of offer: Dispersants were declined as illegal in the US. Other offers are under consideration
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: May 3
Status of offer: BP ACCEPTED the offer of skimmers and purchased 13,780 feet in early May. The other offers are under consideration
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: April 30
Status of offer: America ACCEPTED the skimmers offer, as BP purchased three sweeping arms on May 23. Other offers under consideration.
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: April 30
Status of offer: America ACCEPTED eight skimming systems. BP purchased some containment & fire boom. Other offers are under consideration
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Date: April 30
Status of offer: Under consideration. Only 11 tons of chemicals offered are licensed for use in the US.
Reimbursement required? Yes
Source: State Dept.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.