30 International Offers Of Oil Spill Support Obama Has Thrown Out The Window

Nothing brings people together like a disaster, right?



Wrong. America has turned down help from around 30 countries and international organisations. Obama has dismissed miracle cures from Croatia, barges from Sweden, and containment boom from various obscure allies, according to the State Department [pdf].

He’s definitely not accepting chemical dispersants from the country that started this whole mess, England.

