30 International Offers Of Oil Spill Support Obama Has Thrown Out The Window

Gus Lubin
obama middle finger

Nothing brings people together like a disaster, right?

Wrong. America has turned down help from around 30 countries and international organisations. Obama has dismissed miracle cures from Croatia, barges from Sweden, and containment boom from various obscure allies, according to the State Department [pdf].

He’s definitely not accepting chemical dispersants from the country that started this whole mess, England.

Belgium -- skimmers and fire boom

Date: Offers made on June 14 and 15

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Canada -- dispersant, containment & fire booms, people/technical

Date: April 30

Status of offer: America ACCEPTED 9,483 ft of boom on June 4. Other offers are under consideration.

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

China -- containment boom

Date: June 14

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Croatia -- people/technical & proposed solution

Date: May 5

Status of offer: Proposed solution has been shown to engineers and will be incorporated into response as needed.

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

European Maritime Safety Agency -- containment boom, skimmers, vessels, and sweeping arms

Date: May 13

Status of offer: Under consideration. Only the Coast Guard can choose to accept vessel offers.

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

France -- dispersant, containment & fire booms, people/technical, and bird rehabilitation equipment

Date: Offers made on May 18 and 19

Status of offer: Dispersants were declined as illegal in the US. Other offers are under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Germany -- containment & fire boom and people/technical

Date: May 12

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Ireland -- General offer of assistance

Date: April 30

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Israel -- containment boom

Date: June 14

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Italy -- private companies offering vessels, people/technical

Date: June 17

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Japan -- containment boom

Date: May 12

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

﻿Joint UNEP OCHA Environment Unit -- technical and resource facilitation

Date: April 29

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Kenya -- fire boom

Date: June 14

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Mexico -- dispersant, containment boom, and skimmers

Date: May 3

Status of offer: BP ACCEPTED the offer of skimmers and purchased 13,780 feet in early May. The other offers are under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Netherlands -- vessel w/ storage capacity, skimmers, and people/technical

Date: April 30

Status of offer: America ACCEPTED the skimmers offer, as BP purchased three sweeping arms on May 23. Other offers under consideration.

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Norway -- dispersant, containment & fire boom, skimmers, and people/technical

Date: April 30

Status of offer: America ACCEPTED eight skimming systems. BP purchased some containment & fire boom. Other offers are under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Portugal -- high capacity oil collectors

Date: June 21

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Romania -- general offer of support

Date: April 30

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Russia -- containment boom, vessels, oil storage containers, and people/technical

Date: May 7

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Republic of Korea -- dispersant, containment boom, skimmers, people/technical

Date: May 2

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Spain -- containment & fire boom, sweeping arms

Date: April 30

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Sweden -- containment boom, skimmers, 3 barges & 3 recovery vessels, and people/technical

Date: April 30

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Tunisia -- fire boom

Date: June 14

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Qatar -- boom

Date: June 14

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

UAE -- dispersant, containment boom, skimmers, and people/technical

Date: May 10

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

UK -- dispersant and containment boom

Date: April 30

Status of offer: Under consideration. Only 11 tons of chemicals offered are licensed for use in the US.

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Vietnam -- vessel w/ sweeping arms

Date: May 5

Status of offer: Under consideration

Reimbursement required? Yes

Source: State Dept.

Don't miss...

Cringeworthy Videos Of Alabama Tourism Rep Putting Positive Spin On Contaminated Beaches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.