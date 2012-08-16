30 Innovations That Will Change The World

Edible Food Packaging Will Eliminate Plastic Waste 

New Technology Will Make Gene Sequencing Affordable

A Life-Saving Inflatable Seat Belt

Ovarian Tissue Transplants Could Change Fertility

How Microbes Can Be Used To Make Energy

Commercial Space Flight And The Space Race

A Tiny Microscope That Attaches To A Cell Phone

Lab Grown Beef Could End The Food Crisis

This minuscule Chip Could Restore Sight To The Blind

Supersonic Flight Will Get You There Quicker Than Ever

This Water-Recycling Shower Saves Thousands Of Gallons

An Inflatable Abdominal Tourniquet That Saves Lives

An Assisted Walking Device That Senses Your Step

Fabric That Generates Electricity From Body Heat

A Car Engine That Reduces Emissions

A Low-Cost Cooking Stove For The Developing World

This Nanoparticle System Could Cure Cancer

A Laser-Guided Bullet That Will Change Warfare

Adaptive Cruise Control Will Eliminate Traffic Jams

Solving Our Donor Crisis With Lab-Grown Organs  

Robots That Will revolutionise Surgery

Augmented Reality Contact Lenses

A Life-Saving Shot Of Oxygen Foam

Printed Skin Cells Will Change Burn Treatment  

A System That Turns Sewage Into Water Vapor

A Simple Test That Predicts Heart Attacks

An Artificial Brain That Can Diagnose Breast Cancer

Solar Cells Efficient Enough To Power A City  

A Shot That Could Cure Drug Addiction

This Could Be The Cure For Paralysis

