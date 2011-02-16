30 Out-Of-The-Box Business Card Designs That Will Wow Your Contacts

Photo: instantShift
Business cards can be a simple yet powerful tool in job hunting and contact building.In just a few square inches, they contain all of the pertinent information a new contact could ever need. They let prospective clients know who you are, what you offer, and how you can be reached.
Get your creative juices flowing with this selection of out-of-the-ordinary business cards that are sure to leave a lasting impression.
This is deceptively simple. The initials of the artist were interlaced so intelligently that it looks like an icon.
Layout plays a vital role in all printed materials. In this case the card is both corporately beautiful and elegant.
A minimalistic design that uses only three colours. The name was highlighted, and the space was utilized to add to the overall clean feel.
Here, the back portion more than makes up for the simplicity of the front portion. The back is actually simple in itself, but the style, shapes and colour exude the brand identity: it reminds the recipients what the company is all about: motorsports.
Simple yet subtly colourful. colour has been used on the back panel to signify what the business is all about.
Refreshingly Diverse. This card is still simple but can no longer be categorized a hardcore corporate business card. The layout has changed with the addition of shapes and a splash of colour.
Pastel colours and cleanly finished caricatures give this set of business cards more than enough drama.
Here, black and white add up beautifully with a dash of creativity. Notice how the logo was used throughout the business card.
This card is both simple and artfully done. The layout is slightly out of the ordinary, but it still allows easy reading.
Bright and colourful, the contrast of the colour against the black background makes the typography on this business card stand out.
colour can be a powerful tool if utilized properly. Here colour was used to create a variety of designs out of a single scheme.
This card highlights the creativity of the people behind it -- each team member has his own individual version.
Pictures are worth a thousand words, and on business cards they speak volumes about what one can do.
This business card design calls to mind the name of the business -- JuneCloud. The design is simple, but effective.
