30 Colleges With Excellent Mental Health Services

The Jed Foundation, a non-profit focusing on suicide prevention among college students, has
released a new “seal of approval” for schools with strong mental health services, USA Today reports.
Victor Schwartz, the Jed Foundation’s medical director, said that addressing mental health concerns could help students academically, as well as prevent self-harm.
“When you look at the admissions office, most everyone has the SAT points and the IQ points for the college work they’re faced with. So more often than not, why someone is struggling in school, what you find is social problems, family problems, emotional problems, not handling all these things effectively,” he said.
According to USA Today, the JedCampus seal is based on a number of campus offerings, including “free access to the gym, free counseling and physical health services, crisis programs, restricted access to hazardous or illegal materials, [and] early identification of students with problems.”
Here are the 30 schools that were awarded JedCampus seals for their mental health services:
1. Alfred University
2. Barnard College
3. Boston University
4. Brandeis University
5. Columbia University
6. Cornell University
7. Emory University
8. Fordham University
9. Georgetown University
10. Luther College
11. Marymount Manhattan College
12. Monmouth University
13. New York University
14. The Ohio State University
15. Pace University
16. Pennsylvania State University — Altoona
17. School of the Art Institute of Chicago
18. Stevens Institute of Technology
19. Texas State University
20. Three Rivers Community College
21. Tulane University
22. University at Albany, State University of New York
23. University of Kentucky
24. University of Southern California
25. University of the Sciences
26. University of West Georgia
27. University of Nevada — Las Vegas
28. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
29. Yeshiva University
30. Yale University
