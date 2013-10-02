30 Colleges With Excellent Mental Health Services

The Jed Foundation, a non-profit focusing on suicide prevention among college students, has

released a new “seal of approval” for schools with strong mental health services, USA Today reports.

Victor Schwartz, the Jed Foundation’s medical director, said that addressing mental health concerns could help students academically, as well as prevent self-harm.

“When you look at the admissions office, most everyone has the SAT points and the IQ points for the college work they’re faced with. So more often than not, why someone is struggling in school, what you find is social problems, family problems, emotional problems, not handling all these things effectively,” he said.

According to USA Today, the JedCampus seal is based on a number of campus offerings, including “free access to the gym, free counseling and physical health services, crisis programs, restricted access to hazardous or illegal materials, [and] early identification of students with problems.”

Here are the 30 schools that were awarded JedCampus seals for their mental health services:

1. Alfred University

2. Barnard College

3. Boston University

4. Brandeis University

5. Columbia University

6. Cornell University

7. Emory University

8. Fordham University

9. Georgetown University

10. Luther College

11. Marymount Manhattan College

12. Monmouth University

13. New York University

14. The Ohio State University

15. Pace University

16. Pennsylvania State University — Altoona

17. School of the Art Institute of Chicago

18. Stevens Institute of Technology

19. Texas State University

20. Three Rivers Community College

21. Tulane University

22. University at Albany, State University of New York

23. University of Kentucky

24. University of Southern California

25. University of the Sciences

26. University of West Georgia

27. University of Nevada — Las Vegas

28. Worcester Polytechnic Institute

29. Yeshiva University

30. Yale University

