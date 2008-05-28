Only 30% Chance of Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Sale and $1.50 Upside, But Buy Anyway

Will InBev buy Anheuser-Busch (BUD)? Bank of America sees only a 30% chance of the deal going through. But the potential deal plus strong fundamentals leads BofA to raise its target from $55 to $58 and maintain a BUY.



Let’s see…BUD is trading at $56.61 and BOFA’s target is $58 but there’s only a 30% chance the deal is going through. We’re not going to be rushing out to buy that one.

