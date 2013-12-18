30-Car Pileup In Brooklyn Causes Minor Injuries

FDNY: 8 people suffer minor injuries in 30-car pileup in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say eight people suffered minor injuries in a chain reaction pileup in Brooklyn that involved at least 30 vehicles.

Fire officials say the accident on the Gowanus Expressway near Sixth Avenue in Bay Ridge happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. All of the injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Fire officials did not say what triggered the accident, but icy road conditions may have been a factor.

