30 businesses are already lined up to buy Dick Smith

Dick Smith receivers Ferrier Hodgson say more than 30 parties are interested in purchasing the electronics business.

The interest was revealed in a document sent to employees by the receivers and number is expected to grow next week when invites for expressions of interests will be advertised to the market.

The EOIs will be non-binding, and mainly designed to give the receivers an indication of their prospects selling the company.

The letter sent to Dick Smith employees. Picture: Supplied

This news adds to Coles saying today they would be exchanging Dick Smith gift vouchers for Coles vouchers if they were originally bought in their supermarket. Originally, the administrator for Dick Smith, McGrath Nicol had stated that no Dick Smith gift vouchers would be honoured at the stores.

Dick Smith announced on Tuesday that the Australian electronics chain would be going into voluntary administration after poor management and sales forced it into large debts.

The retailer’s shares last traded at 35.5c — 83 per cent lower than its debut price of $2.20 when Anchorage floated it on the Australian Securities Exchange in December 2013.

