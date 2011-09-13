UBS: These Stocks Will Thrive In The Euro-Pocalypse

Photo: Wikipedia

UBS’s US Equity Strategy team put together a list of 30 stocks that should do relatively well if Europe deteriorates further.Specifically, these stocks tend to outperform when credit default swaps rise in the European periphery.



It’s no surprise that the list is dominated by health care and consumer staples. But you’ll definitely be surprised by many of the picks, including a toy maker and a railroad operator.

