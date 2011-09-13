UBS: These Stocks Will Thrive In The Euro-Pocalypse

UBS’s US Equity Strategy team put together a list of 30 stocks that should do relatively well if Europe deteriorates further.Specifically, these stocks tend to outperform when credit default swaps rise in the European periphery.

It’s no surprise that the list is dominated by health care and consumer staples.  But you’ll definitely be surprised by many of the picks, including a toy maker and a railroad operator.

Mattel Inc.

Ticker: MAT

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

What: Toys

O'Reilly Automotive Inc.

Ticker: ORLY

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

What: Automotive Parts Retailer

Altria Group Inc.

Ticker: MO

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Cigarettes, Wine

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Ticker: CL

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Toothpaste, Soap, Deodorant, Pet Food

General Mills Inc.

Ticker: GIS

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Cereal, Yogurt, Frozen Food

Hormel Foods Corp.

Ticker: HRL

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Spam, Turkey, Microwaveable Food

Kroger Co.

Ticker: KR

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Grocery Stores

Lorillard Inc.

Ticker: LO

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Menthol Cigarettes

Reynolds American Inc.

Ticker: RAI

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Cigarettes, Smokeless Tobacco

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Ticker: WMT

Sector: Consumer Staples

What: Retail Stores

People's United Financial Inc.

Ticker: PBCT

Sector: Financials

What: Savings and Loan

Abbott Laboratories

Ticker: ABT

Sector: Health Care

What: Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Products, Medical Devices

Becton Dickinson & Co.

Ticker: BDX

Sector: Health Care

What: Medical Supplies, Diagnostic Products

C.R. Bard Inc.

Ticker: BCR

Sector: Health Care

What: Medical Devices

Cardinal Health Inc.

Ticker: CAH

Sector: Health Care

What: Pharmaceutical Distributor

CareFusion Corp.

Ticker: CFN

Sector: Health Care

What: Medical Products

Cephalon Inc.

Ticker: CEPH

Sector: Health Care

What: Pharmaceuticals

DaVita Inc.

Ticker: DVA

Sector: Health Care

What: Dialysis Services

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ticker: GILD

Sector: Health Care

What: Pharmaceuticals

Medco Health Solutions Inc.

Ticker: MHS

Sector: Health Care

What: Pharmacy Benefit Manager

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Ticker: UNH

Sector: Health Care

What: Health Insurance

Norfolk Southern Corp.

Ticker: NSC

Sector: Industrials

What: Rail Transportation

Raytheon Co.

Ticker: RTN

Sector: Industrials

What: defence

Stericycle Inc.

Ticker: SRCL

Sector: Industrials

What: Regulated Waste Services

SAIC Inc.

Ticker: SAI

Sector: Technology

What: Scientific and Engineering Services to the U.S. Government

MetroPCS Communications Inc.

Ticker: PCS

Sector: Telecom

What: Wireless Telecommunications

Consolidated Edison Inc.

Ticker: ED

Sector: Utilities

What: Electric and Gas

Duke Energy Corp.

Ticker: DUK

Sector: Utilities

What: Electric and Gas

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Ticker: PNW

Sector: Utilities

What: Electric

Wisconsin Energy Corp.

Ticker: WEC

Sector: Utilities

What: Electric and Gas

Unfortunately, Europe Isn't The Only Thing You Have To Worry About

