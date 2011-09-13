UBS: These Stocks Will Thrive In The Euro-Pocalypse

Photo: Wikipedia
UBS’s US Equity Strategy team put together a list of 30 stocks that should do relatively well if Europe deteriorates further.Specifically, these stocks tend to outperform when credit default swaps rise in the European periphery.
It’s no surprise that the list is dominated by health care and consumer staples. But you’ll definitely be surprised by many of the picks, including a toy maker and a railroad operator.
Ticker: ORLY
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
What: Automotive Parts Retailer
Ticker: CL
Sector: Consumer Staples
What: Toothpaste, Soap, Deodorant, Pet Food
Ticker: GIS
Sector: Consumer Staples
What: Cereal, Yogurt, Frozen Food
Ticker: HRL
Sector: Consumer Staples
What: Spam, Turkey, Microwaveable Food
Ticker: RAI
Sector: Consumer Staples
What: Cigarettes, Smokeless Tobacco
Ticker: ABT
Sector: Health Care
What: Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Products, Medical Devices
Ticker: BDX
Sector: Health Care
What: Medical Supplies, Diagnostic Products
Ticker: MHS
Sector: Health Care
What: Pharmacy Benefit Manager
Ticker: SAI
Sector: Technology
What: Scientific and Engineering Services to the U.S. Government
Ticker: PCS
Sector: Telecom
What: Wireless Telecommunications
