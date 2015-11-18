30 cities you have to visit at least once in your lifetime, according to travellers

Shutterstock With its romantic canals and cobblestone streets, Bruges, Belgium is a real-life fairy tale.

Condé Nast Traveller recently released the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

This year, more than 128,000 travellers submitted millions of ratings and thousands of comments that the magazine’s editors used to create lists of favourite cities, hotels, and resorts.

One of these lists declares 30 cities the best in the world for travellers. From bustling urban centres to a quaint Swiss city nestled on a river, there’s a destination for every type of traveller.

30. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- With narrow cobblestone streets and a colourful waterfront, Stockholm is an exceptionally charming city. It's also filled with museums and landmarks that make it a prime cultural and entertainment center within Sweden. Shutterstock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Stockholm, click here » 29. DRESDEN, GERMANY -- In Dresden, travellers can take a walk around the Old Town to see buildings and historical landmarks that date back to the Renaissance. Later, they can head to the Nuestadt District for eclectic bars, restaurants, and shops. Shutterstock/Oleksiy Mark For more on what to eat, see, and do in Dresden, click here » 28. SHANGHAI, CHINA -- China's biggest city buzzes with excitement. Highlights include gorgeous night views of the Huangpu River, contemporary art stores in the Bund neighbourhood, and the breathtaking Jade Buddha Temple. Shutterstock/Sean Pavone For more on what to eat, see, and do in Shanghai, click here » 27. DUBLIN, IRELAND -- Ireland's capital is split into quarters, including the oldest Medieval Quarter, where you'll find St. Patrick's Cathedral and the Dublin Castle. Its world-famous Temple Bar area is full of bars, restaurants, boutiques, and music venues. Shutterstock/Patricia Hofmeester For more on what to eat, see, and do in Dublin, click here » 24. VICTORIA, CANADA -- Victoria offers a blend of old-world charm and modernity. The city has outstanding locally made wines and spirits, colourful gardens, and plenty of outdoor adventures, including kayaking, diving, and hiking. Shutterstock/canadastock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Victoria, click here » 23. QUEBEC CITY, CANADA -- Quebec City is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Old Québec district, which is the only North American city to have preserved its ramparts along with its 17th-century architecture. Streets are busy with horse-drawn carriages, singers, artists, open-air art galleries, and more than 100 restaurants to choose from. Shutterstock/Vlad G For more on what to eat, see, and do in Quebec City, click here » 21. SIENA, ITALY -- Siena's vibrant streets are packed with restaurants, delis, and stunning medieval architecture. The city, which is built around the central Piazza del Campo, has been dubbed a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to its preservation of its history. Shutterstock/Nattee Chalermtiragool For more on what to eat, see, and do in Siena, click here » 20. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND -- Scotland's capital is perched on a series of extinct volcanoes and rocky crags. Visitors can get sweeping views of the city from the stunning Edinburgh Castle. The city also plays host to an array of international festivals throughout the year, as well as a bustling nightlife scene year-round. Shutterstock/SurangaSL For more on what to eat, see, and do in Edinburgh, click here » 19. VANCOUVER, CANADA -- Vancouver is a popular tourist destination thanks to its scenic views, friendly locals, and relatively mild climate. The city also has a diverse population and is home to some of the country's best ethnic food. Shutterstock/Dan Breckwoldt For more on what to eat, see, and do in Vancouver, click here » 18. LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND -- Covered bridges like the Kapellbrücke, towering mountain ranges, and Lake Lucerne are highlights of this Swiss town. Head to The Old Swiss House for delicious weiner schnitzel (breaded veal pounded thin and served with spätzle), and take a cable car up Mount Pilatus for stunning views. Shutterstock / Boris Stroujko For more on what to eat, see, and do in Lucerne, click here » 17. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS -- With its picturesque canals, windmills, and plenty of bikes, Amsterdam is much more than its Red Light District. From bars and cafes to luxury shopping, local markets, and museums, the city is full of things to do. Shutterstock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Amsterdam, click here » 16. CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA -- Cape Town is the oldest city in South Africa. The best way to experience the culture is by socialising with locals. Luckily, the city offers lots of activities to help you do so, like African beading safaris and cooking classes. Wikipedia/skypixels For more on what to eat, see, and do in Cape Town, click here » 15. TOKYO, JAPAN -- Japan's capital fuses modern and traditional elements. It ranks as one of the fashion capitals of the world, and it's home to both Meiji Shinto Shrine and the Imperial Palace. Shutterstock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Tokyo, click here » 14. BARCELONA, SPAIN -- Unique architecture and exquisite cuisine collide in Catalonia's capital. Antoni Gaudí's signature designs, which include Parc Guell and La Sagrada Familia, are splattered around the city. Relish in tapas and paella by day, and then switch to sangria and experience the lively nightlife. Shutterstock/Brian Kinney For more on what to eat, see, and do in Barcelona, click here » 11. JERUSALEM, ISRAEL -- Jerusalem is now attracting the global traveller, in addition to Christians, Jews, and Muslims. As one of the holiest cities in the world, it boasts multiple religious sites. Shutterstock/SJ Travel Photo and Video For more on what to eat, see, and do in Jerusalem, click here » 8. BRUGES, BELGIUM -- Known for its cobblestone streets, canals, and preserved Old Town, Bruges is a medieval fairy tale brought to life. The city's port is a key player in European trade. Shutterstock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Bruges, click here » 5. PARIS, FRANCE -- As one of the major fashion, art, and gastronomy capitals of the world, Paris has earned its top-five ranking. The city boasts a strong cafe culture, luxury shopping boutiques, and world-famous landmarks. Shutterstock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Paris, click here » 2. BUDAPEST, HUNGARY -- The country's capital is famous for its spa culture and has maintained thermal baths from the 16th and 17th centuries. For gorgeous views, walk over the Széchenyi Chain Bridge that connects Buda with Pest. Shutterstock For more on what to eat, see, and do in Budapest, click here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.