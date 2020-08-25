The 30 best colleges in America, based on how much they cost and how much you'll make after graduating

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Acceptance rate: 20%

Net cost to attend: $US32,336

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,077

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US54,200

Acceptance rate: 26%

Net cost to attend: $US17,845

Undergraduate enrollment: 15,990

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US61,200

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net cost to attend: $US38,768

Undergraduate enrollment: 887

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US88,800

Acceptance rate: 22%

Net cost to attend: $US16,950

Undergraduate enrollment: 14,318

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US79,100

Acceptance rate: 10%

Net cost to attend: $US24,831

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,825

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US65,500

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net cost to attend: $US28,509

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,990

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US93,500

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net cost to attend: $US15,002

Undergraduate enrollment: 31,009

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US60,700

Acceptance rate: 23%

Net cost to attend: $US16,856

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,245

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US63,400

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net cost to attend: $US30,847

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,343

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US83,600

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net cost to attend: $US27,868

Undergraduate enrollment: 5,595

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US73,200

Facebook/Pomona College of Admissions

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net cost to attend: $US16,988

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,559

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US58,100

Acceptance rate: 13%

Net cost to attend: $US36,161

Undergraduate enrollment: 19,194

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US74,000

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net cost to attend: $US28,890

Undergraduate enrollment: 15,175

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US77,200

Acceptance rate: 7%

Net cost to attend: $US33,003

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,600

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US68,100

Acceptance rate: 18%

Net cost to attend: $US30,229

Undergraduate enrollment: 8,607

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US78,400

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net cost to attend: $US27,931

Undergraduate enrollment: 7,146

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US70,100

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net cost to attend: $US27,540

Undergraduate enrollment: 8,161

Median earnings 6 years after graduating:$US69,000

Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Students at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire in June 2019.