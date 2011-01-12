30 Awesome Article Ideas For Financial Bloggers

Photo: Flickr / Luca Conti

I’ve been writing hundreds of articles about stocks every year for the past eight years. I’ve probably written close to 5000 articles about stocks in the past 8 years. And every year its roughly the same articles. Not the same ideas, because the ideas underneath the articles are always changing. But there’s the same batch of articles that will achieve several objectives:



A) Good stocks. Use an interesting filter to find quality stocks that could go up in the short-term

B) Get lots of traffic. I know, for instance, that if “Warren Buffett” is in the title, then the article will get decent traffic. Or, lets face it, people are obsessed with stocks like Dendreon, Apple, Sirius, and Google. In basically that order.

C) Not too difficult to write. For instance, its great to write an article like “Warren Buffett’s Highest Yielding Stocks”. Because I know without even writing the article that I’m about to research 5 stocks that Warren Buffett owns.

1) So chances are it won’t be a horrible stock.

2) It has a decent dividend yield. So even if the stock doesn’t go up immediately (like all of my other stock picks do!) at least I get a good income off of it.

3) It probably has a good demographic trend behind it since that’s Buffett’s specialty. He doesn’t buy JNJ, for instance, for the yield or because it has a low P/E ratio. He buys it because its part of an enormous demographic trend (ageing baby boomers need more healthcare) that will play out over the next 50 years.

In other words, these articles will find good stocks to hold for the long term, and sometimes the short-term. But I’m tired of writing them. Knock yourselves out if you want to write these articles. They’re all yours. You can have them.

Here’s the usual stuff:

Income investing

-The 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats (stocks that have raised their dividends for 25 years in a row or more)

-The 10 Highest Yielding Warren Buffett Stocks

-How I would Invest my Mother’s Portfolio (income stocks, diversification, muni bond closed end funds, etc)

-The Best ETFs for the next 50 years (focus on demographic trends that will continue to do well regardless of economy)

-How to get 8% yields on the stock market (focus on pipeline companies, preferred stocks, closed-end funds, etc)

-Highest yielding REITS

Stock picking

-Whatever Happened to the Original Dow components? (remember Laclede Gas, for instance? )

-The 10 Tech Stocks You Need for 2011 (MSFT, INTC, CSCO, FFIV, RVBD, QCOM – and find five more).

-How to innoculate your portfolio for the flu (Big stocks like GSK, SNY (also they are Buffett picks) and some good speculative ones like Novavax).

-The Cancer Index – 10 stocks leading the fight against cancer (DNDN, plus any stocks exploring personalised medicine)

-The Blue Gold Index – the best stocks for a world running out of clean water

-What stocks benefit the most from the Apple iPad (other than Apple) (BRCM, OIIM, etc)

-The 10 Highest Yielding China Stocks

-10 Banks with the heaviest insider buying

-Top Growth Stocks for 2011

-What Four Bullish Billionaires are Buying Today

-Three Billionaires You’ve Never Heard of Are Buying These 5 Stocks

Systems

-How to play gaps in the morning (you need Excel or Wealthlab or Tradestation to model this out. But basically, if a Nasdaq 100 stock gaps down more than 5%, its a good buy for the day).

-Is it true: buy in May and go Away? (no)

-The Best Month to Buy Stocks

-The Best Stocks to Play when there is a Hurricane (people always guess Home Depot. Its Campbell’s Soup and four others). This is a good recurring article every August.

Macro

-Which emerging markets will shine over the next 10 years? (Vietnam, Turkey, Mexico).

-What sectors in China will be the fastest growers and how can the investor take advantage of them? (auto sector, healthcare)

-How will we know a year from now if Quantitative Easing worked?

-Can daytraders survive and flourish in this environment? (no. but I would give a few techniques that are most likely to work).

-How will we know when the housing sector has turned around? And what ETFs can we play to take advantage of it?

-Is Silver a better investment than Gold? (Yes)

-Whats up with those Rare Earth Metals and how can we play the sector?

-Should Investors be concerned with Peak Oil theory? (No, but you can play it anyway by buying battery or lithium stocks)

-The 10 Rules for Shortselling

Related articles:

10 Things I Learned Trading for Victor Niederhoffer

How to Steal and Get Rich

7 Reasons to Hate Me

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.