30 Awesome App Developers Under 30

You know that addictive mobile phone game Dots? Patrick Moberg, the guy behind it, is only 26. The co-founder of Instagram is still only 27.
And Alexandra Jordan, creator of Super Fun Kid Time, is only 9.
Nine!
What are you doing with your life?
We love apps — some amaze us with their greatness, while others baffle us because they’re so weird — so in a celebration of all things app, we’ve round up some of the faces behind their creation.
These fresh-faced, under-30 developers are creating apps that run the gamut from games to productivity tools, for Android, iOS, and even Google Glass. And their ages range from 29 all the way down to nine.
Name: Udi Cohen
Age: 28
App: Any.Do
Role: Lead Android developer
Cohen develops the Android version of Any.Do, an app which allows users to enter a task on their phones, and have it show up across different platforms. Before he came to Any.Do, Cohen worked as an engineer for the Israel Defence Forces.
Name: Melvyn Hills
Age: 29
App: Frontback
Role: Cofounder and developer
Hills is based in Belgium, where he works on the new selfie-sharing app Frontback. He's also working on another photo-sharing app, Checkthis, which allows users to create collages and add text.
Name: Greg Wohlwend
Age: 29
App: Ridiculous Fishing
Role: Developer
Wohlwend loves creating games. Other than Ridiculous Fishing, which won Apple's Design Award this year, he's made Hundreds, Puzzlejuice, Solipskier, and Gasketball, several of which have won, or been finalists, for awards at the Independent Game Festival.
Name: Alexandra Jordan
Age: 9
App: Super Fun Kid Time
Role: Founder
Jordan won hearts when she presented her playdate app at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this year. Although the app hasn't officially launched, 5,000 people have already signed up. Jordan is a coding advocate, recommending it for anyone craving a 'brain boost,' and says it keeps her calm.
Max Weiner develops the Android app for Pocket, the company that lets you easily save whatever you find on the web.
Name: Max Weiner
Age: 29
App: Pocket
Role: Android developer
Weiner was a freelancer for a while, until he jumped on the Read It Later team with his identical twin brother Nate (Read It Later was Pocket's precursor). He built, and continues to work on, Pocket's Android app. Oh, and he owns an adorable, bow-tie wearing dog.
Ryan Furboch came up with the idea for his task management app, Finish, while studying for his 10th grade finals.
Name: Ryan Orboch
Age: 17
App: Finish
Role: Founder/CEO
Orboch created Finish alongside his 17-year-old partner Michael Hansen. The app makes it easier to track and complete tasks, which can be set to short, mid, or long term timeframes. He's still trying to make it through high school.
At 26, Mohammed Jisrawi snagged a job at Apple after working as an iPhone developer for Foodspotting.
Name: Mohammed Jisrawi
Age: 25
App: Foodspotting
Role: Lead iPhone developer
At Foodspotting, Jisrawi played a huge role in the company's app redesign, including by building the Foodspotting camera. Recently, he's moved to Apple, where he works as a software engineer.
Jin Park created the apps for New York City-based Fancy, a company that gives users a place to discover and buy cool products.
Kevin Gibbon and Joshua Scott's attachments.me lets Gmail users manage their email attachments from the cloud.
Names: Kevin Gibbon and Joshua Scott
Ages: 29, 29
Apps: attachments.me
Roles: Lead mobile engineer, lead user experience engineer
Gibbon and Scott, both Canadian, met while working together at attachements.me. Because they clicked, the two are currently working on another app called Shyp, which simplifies the shipping process.
Name: Samantha John
Age: 26
App: Hopscotch
Role: Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer
The mission of Hopscotch is to turn all kids into tech savvy kids by allowing them to plan and code their own projects. Before Hopscotch, John worked at Pivotal Labs.
Name: Jared Hecht
Age: 26
App: Group.me
Role: Co-founder
Hecht was an early Tumblr employee before co-fouding messaging app Group.me, which sold to Skype for around $US85 million. He just left the company this year and is now reportedly working on a new finance related startup.
Matt Cahill works with Quip, an app that helps you create beautiful documents across a range of devices.
Name: Matt Cahill
Age: 28
App: Quip
Role: Design
Quip is the brainchild of former Facebook CTO Bret Taylor. Cahill also worked at FB, joining in 2006 and developing the newsfeed and profile redesigns. Before starting at Quip, he worked for video platform Airtime.
Name: Aza Raskin
Age: 29
App: The Eatery
Role: Co-founder at Massive Health
Raskin has a pretty impressive track record. He was the head of user experience at Mozilla labs and helped create the music app Songza.
Name: Chris Kolodin
Age: 26
App: Biba
Role: Developer
Kolodin likens programming to 'writing out a spell in a foreign language.' He's been working his magic at business conferencing and messaging company, Biba, for almost a year and a half.
Name: Allie Curry
Age: 23
Company: Previously Solstice Mobile, now Spantree Technology Group
Role: Consultant / Software Engineer
Curry has been developing Android apps since 2010... and doing it professionally since 2012. She specialised in enterprise business apps while at Solstice.
Name: Patrick Moberg
Age: 26
App: Dots
Role: Developer
Moberg had never created a game before Dots, but he designed and built it in three months while he was the hacker-in-residence at Betaworks. Before making this simple sensation, Moberg worked for quote sharing site Banters and Spurd, Inc.
Name: Michael Phelps
Age: 27
App: Battery Go
Role: Co-Founder
Phelps developed the app Battery Go with college friends Jeff Lange and Cameron Banga, and only 48 hours after they launched it, the app reached the top 100 on Apple's list of paid applications. He's now working for app development company 9 Magnets.
Name: Alex Fishman
Age: 29
App: Delectable
Role: Founder/CEO
Before founding Delectable, Fishman fought financial fraud at Palantir Technologies. He used his knowledge of large scale data integration to create Delectable's enormous database of wine makers and varieties.
Victor Mathieux brought the world Everest, an 'action-network' designed to help you achieve your loftiest goals.
Name: Victor Mathieux
Age: 24
App: Everest
Role: Chief Product Officer
Mathieux's goal on Everest is to 'Be Superhuman.' Although we don't know his progress on that, he has done great things for Everest's iPhone app, and previously with design consulting through his company BrainNectar.
Mike Krieger, Instagram co-founder, built the very first version of the app years ago and now leads its engineering team.
Name: Mike Krieger
Age: 27
App: Instagram
Role: Co-founder
Krieger has been called the 'soul' of Instagram. Before co-founding the company, he was a user experience designer and engineer at instant messaging platform Meebo.
Names: Jude Gomilla and Immad Akhund
Ages: 29, 29
App: Heyzap
Roles: Co-founders
Gomilla and Akhund's social gaming platform, Heyzap, has been downloaded by more than 6 million people. When he's not making apps, Gomilla also has a theory or two about how to reinvent the airline industry
Name: Lauren Frazier
Age: 24
Company: Fuelled
Role: Developer
Frazier has worked as a developer for Fuelled for the last six months. She is also the co-founder and CTO of Nymbly, an iOS contracting and consulting company, and interned at Apple
Name: Colin Kroll
Age: 29
App: Vine
Role: Chief Technology Officer
Kroll co-founded Vine with Dom Hofman and Rus Yusupov and the trio sold the company to Twitter for about $US1 million. Before founding Vine, Kroll and Hofman worked together at Jetsetter, Gilt Groupe's travel site.
Name: Charlie Nowacek
Age: 26
App: Crowdtilt
Role: Mobile Team Lead
Before coming to Crowdtilt, Nowacek founded Simjam, an SMS mobile ad platform, and worked as an iOS Software Engineer at Zoosk. When he's not pounding out code for Crowdtilt, he's mentoring the robotics team at his high school in San Antonio Texas.
Name: Matthew Jackson
Age: 26
App: ClearSlide
Role: iOS7 Developer
Jackson has been coding since he was six. Since then, he's fallen in love with designing and coding new apps for sales people through ClearSlide.
Braeden Kepner is developing the Google Glass app for Evernote, which allows users to write and organise notes.
Name: Braeden Kepner
Age: 25
App: Evernote
Role: Senior Software Engineer
Kepner works on om the web team and is behind the Google Glass version of the productivity catch-all Evernote.
Name: Alex Godin
Age: 19
App: Dispatch
Role: Founder
Godin, at 17, was the second youngest person to ever participate in startup accelerator TechStars. He taught himself to code in seven days and founded the Dispatch, which will soon merge with Meetup.
Name: Andrew Brackin
Age: 19
App: Spot
Role: Founder
The Peter Thiel Foundation selected Brackin as a Thiel Fellow this year. Besides founding Spot, he runs Tomorrow's Web and has also freelanced as a technology writer.
Name: Jesse Pickard
Age: 29
Company: MindSnacks
Role: Co-Founder
Pickard founded educational app creation company MindSnacks in 2010. The company boasts that it has helped kids learn almost 2 million words and phrases. Before MindSnacks, Pickard worked with user experience at Razorfish.
Name: Sara Haider
Age: Under 30
App: Twitter
Role: Android Lead
Sara Haider used to work for Google, but left to become an early engineer at Twitter. Today, she specifically works on the Android presence of both Twitter and Vine.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.