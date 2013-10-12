30 Awesome App Developers Under 30

You know that addictive mobile phone game Dots? Patrick Moberg, the guy behind it, is only 26. The co-founder of Instagram is still only 27.

And Alexandra Jordan, creator of Super Fun Kid Time, is only 9.

Nine!

What are you doing with your life?

We love apps — some amaze us with their greatness, while others baffle us because they’re so weird — so in a celebration of all things app, we’ve round up some of the faces behind their creation.

These fresh-faced, under-30 developers are creating apps that run the gamut from games to productivity tools, for Android, iOS, and even Google Glass. And their ages range from 29 all the way down to nine.

