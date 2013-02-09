3-Year-Old With Sprinkles All Over His Face Adamantly Denies Ever Eating Sprinkles

UPDATE: Sadly, the video has been removed by the user.



You have to hand it to this little guy for sticking with his story.

Three-year-old John Boarman snuck into a cabinet and feasted on sprinkles.

When his mother asks him if he ate them, Boarman says he did no such thing. Even when she points out that he has the them stuck to his face.

Check it out (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.