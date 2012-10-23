OK, Maybe Windows 8 Isn't Impossible To Figure Out -- This 3-Year Old Knows How To Use It

The rap against Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 8, is that it’s too difficult to figure out how to use.



Everyone from professional reviewers to people on the street seem to agree with that.

But the good news for Microsoft is that Windows 8 is apparently not impossible to use, especially if you haven’t spent the last 20 years developing bad traditional Windows habits.

The 3-year old in the video below, for example, appears to have learned how to use it.

And the “Start” button seems to be in the same place!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

