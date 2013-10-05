3-Year-Old Seattle Seahawks Fan Can Name Almost Every Player On The Team

Komo 4 News in Seattle did a segment on the cutest little girl that wants to prove she’s the biggest fan of the Seattle Seahawks.

Three year-old Kalee Buetow can name every Seahawks starting player and can even give the names of the head coach (Pete Carroll) and offensive coordinator (Tom Cable).

She even knows Marshawn Lynch’s nickname. Check her out as she puts her Seahawks knowledge to the test in this video:

