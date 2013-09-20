3-Year-Old Child Among 11 Hurt In Chicago Shooting

At least 11 people have been injured in a shooting in a Chicago suburb, including a three-year-old reported to have been shot in the face.
While some are in a critical condition it appears there have been no fatalities.
The child is among those listed as critical.
The shooting occurred near a basketball court in the Back of the Yards neighbourhood, the Chicago Tribune reported.
