3-Year-Old Child Among 11 Hurt In Chicago Shooting

At least 11 people have been injured in a shooting in a Chicago suburb, including a three-year-old reported to have been shot in the face.

While some are in a critical condition it appears there have been no fatalities.

The child is among those listed as critical.

The shooting occurred near a basketball court in the Back of the Yards neighbourhood, the Chicago Tribune reported.

