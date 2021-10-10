A 3-year-old boy who disappeared while his mom unloaded groceries was found alive 3 days later in the Texas woods

A stock image of a toddler in the woods. Getty

A three-year-old boy who went missing in Texas found alive three days later.

Christopher Ramirez wandered into the woods when his mother was unloading groceries.

A man who said God told him “to go look for [Ramirez] and he would find him” found him.

A three-year-old boy who went missing in Texas on October 6 has been found alive and well, authorities said on October 9.

Christopher Ramirez disappeared after following a neighbor’s dog into the woods while his mother was unloading groceries from her car at their home in Plantersville, Grimes County.

Mother Araceli Nunez said she realized her son was gone within two minutes and went looking for him.

The dog came back, but Ramirez didn’t and was nowhere to be found.

On Thursday, Nunez made a tearful plea for help and said she thought her son had been kidnapped.

“I’m desperate and my heart has a hole in it. Please bring back my son, please help me,” she said in Spanish, per ABC News.

After a huge search effort involving the FBI, local volunteers, search and recovery organization Texas Equusearch, drones, dogs, and days of agony for Nunez, the young boy was found in the woods five miles from his home.

Ramirez was found and taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for assessment.

He was described by Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell as being “a bit tired and dehydrated as well as hungry and in overall good spirits and healthy.”

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told KHOU that his team had only once before had a similar child disappearance, and they had nearly given up. “But thank God – it’s amazing, I got goosebumps. It’s so amazing. To see him and to hear that loud cry, it was just unbelievable,” he said.

In a Facebook post now unavailable but seen by ABC News, Sowell said there was no evidence of foul play, but it’s unclear how the boy survived without food or water.

Ramirez was found by a man who wishes to remain anonymous, according to Sowell.

“I had several good visits with him and thanked him for being there,” Sowell said. “He replied that God told him at Bible study yesterday evening to go look for him and he would find him. This morning the man did just that, and the rest is a happy ending to this story.”