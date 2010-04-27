How To Get Your New Hire Up To Speed Fast

One of the biggest challenges for managers dealing with new hires is getting them up to speed as fast as possible.

Providing them with the information and tools necessary to do their new job is only one part of the process — integrating them into the company’s culture and helping them connect with their new co-workers are crucial for acclimation as well.

A recent post from the Harvard Business Review offers 3 tips for improving your office’s ‘onboarding’ strategy. In summary:

1. Consider ‘cultural fit’ before you hire. During the interview process, honestly describe how your corporate culture works and make sure that the candidate is going to work well within it.

2. Actively help them make connections. Identify which employees are going to be the most important points of contact or resources for your new hire, and establish a formal process for them to meet and start building a relationship (i.e. a ‘shadowing’ process).

3. Throw them into a serious assignment right away. Immediately giving a new employee a real project — as opposed to ‘busy work,’ or handbooks to read — will jump-start their acclimation and establish that they’re in ‘working mode,’ not ‘training’ mode.

Read the entire article at HBR >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.