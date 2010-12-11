3 Ways To Fix Silicon Valley’s Pathetic Net-Neutrality Lobbying

A phenomenal story just came out by the WSJ highlighting Silicon Valley’s inability to compete with major broadband companies over the FCC’s net neutrality compromise proposal.



Billions of dollars in revenue, technological pioneers, and world respected CEOs and yet Silicon Valley is being schooled by the old bell companies?

Silicon Valley doesn’t understand THREE fundamental lobbying rules which the broadband companies are well-versed in. Learn these rules and their respective fixes and Silicon Valley may stand a chance.

1. IF YOU AREN’T SPEAKING TO LAWMAKERS THEN SOMEBODY ELSE IS SPEAKING ON YOUR BEHALF

The WSJ reported that Verizon and AT&T collectively had more meetings with the FCC than Amazon, Skype, and the Open Internet Coalition (Google, Facebook, eBay, Twitter..) This is just the tip of the iceberg. The broadband lobby has more Washington manpower and spends more money in the influence game to have their point heard. This megaphone advocacy means that not only can they speak on behalf of themselves they can tell decision makers what Silicon Valley thinks.

THE FIX – Get a bigger team – either fly Silicon Valley CEOs to Washington or start hiring lobbyists to make the case, or both.

2. IT’S EASIER TO HAVE POLICY KILLED THAN TO INTRODUCE IT

Broadband doesn’t eke out a victory by having their version of net neutrality introduced they eke out a victory by completely killing this policy which they hate. Washington loves to give up on policy and say it is too hard, and plenty of broadband lobbyists are spreading as much pessimism and doubt on this policy as possible.

The FIX – Make a persuasive and optimistic case – Why does Silicon Valley support net neutrality? What benefits will this proposal bring?

3. WITHOUT YOUR BIGGEST SUPPORTERS IN THE ROOM WHO DO YOU GOT?

The Journal called Google “conspicuously silent” on this issue and Netflix officials aren’t “very public.” With friends like these…. Why should the FCC continue to have a moderate proposal when the cavalry has yet to arrive? Why not water it down completely? One broadband CEO reportedly told the FCC that new net neutrality rules should come with an expiration date – that’s the sound of water to me.

THE FIX – Get the public support from the big Silicon Valley gorillas. Convince Google and Netflix this is a fight worth their good name.

