3 ways you can avoid refund delays this tax season, according to the IRS

Budget constraints and pandemic-related issues may delay your tax refund this year. Media Photos/Getty Images

A backlogged and underfunded IRS may struggle this year during tax filing season.

Treasury officials and the top IRS watchdog have already warned about potential delays getting filers their refunds.

The IRS says filers should start early, file electronically, and set up direct deposit to ensure fast refunds.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: tax season.

It kicked off on Monday, as millions of Americans began to dust off their W2s and 1099s in anticipation of getting a refund.

But it may be a slog for many Americans. The agency is grappling with the legacy of GOP-led budget cuts spanning a decade and new responsibilities imposed on it during the pandemic. In a press release, the agency marked 2022’s filing season with an “urgent reminder to taxpayers to take extra precautions this year to file an accurate tax return electronically to help speed refunds.”

Treasury officials have already warned that it’s going to be a difficult process for the IRS this year, potentially delaying how quickly refund checks will get to Americans. National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said that the IRS had 6.2 million unprocessed returns as of mid-December.

Here are three ways that the IRS is saying filers should prepare to get their refund as quickly as possible.

Start early to avoid any last-minute surprises

The filing season runs from Jan. 24 through April 18. Get started on filing a return soon to give yourself plenty of time to settle questions.

Don’t count on too much help from the IRS. During the first six months of 2021, they fielded 240 million calls with under 15,000 people. That amounts to one person for every 16,000 calls. The agency’s staffing levels are the same as in 1970.

It’s also still unclear whether lawmakers in Congress will urge the IRS to extend the filing season, as it did last year.

Avoid paper returns and file electronically if possible

Treasury officials are stressing that people should file electronically and keep away from paper returns if possible.

Even a small mistake on an individual return could merit further scrutiny by an IRS employee — like submitting a return with the wrong Social Security number, stimulus check, or child tax credit amount. Their backlog has only grown during the pandemic. Collins, the IRS watchdog, said that the IRS had nearly 5 million pieces of correspondence as of mid-December.

“Paper is the IRS’s Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it,” Collins said in a release.

The IRS Free File system allows taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $US73,000 ($AU102,209) or less to file their federal income tax returns online at no cost. The agency said that online filers will get their refunds in less than three weeks, compared to six to eight weeks for paper returns.

Set up a direct deposit account with the IRS

The IRS is advising taxpayers to set up a direct deposit account to speed up the refund process.

“Combining direct deposit with electronic filing is the fastest way to receive your refund. IRS issues more than 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days,” the agency said on its website. It also noted that a refund can be deposited in more than one account.

Tax software and preparers will give tax filers the option to pick it as the method of receiving your refund.

Are you still waiting on your refund, or have a filing story to share? Contact these reporters at [email protected] and [email protected]