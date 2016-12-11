3 vermouth cocktails you need to try this summer

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

Vermouth is not a new brew. The aperitif’s long history dates back to the mid-18th century.

But this fortified wine is enjoying a rebirth, especially among mixologists and could be this summer’s most popular cocktail base.

Banksii at Sydney’s Barangaroo – chef Hamish Ingham and sommelier Rebecca Lines’ second venture after Bar H in Surry Hills – has made vermouth front and centre of its drinks offerings

Banksii has more than 40 vermouth options and serves it as an aperitif, in cocktails — focusing on classics such as martinis and negronis — and even on tap.

Here are the three vermouth cocktails we tried and think you will want to get to know this summer.

1. Castagna Rose Vermouth – Beechworth, Australia

Made by the Castagna winery in Beechworth, Victoria, from shiraz grapes, it’s full of strawberry fruit and complex savoury undertones.

Banksii suggests the cocktail pairs perfectly with Kangaroo carpaccio.

2. Mancino Rosso – Piemonte, Italy

Made with a base of Trebbiano grapes, vanilla and cinnamon bark, this has a smoky raspberry sweetness that picks up on the red vermouth soaked sponge and raspberries in our Banksii trifle.

Our go to drink for summer is the Elderflower Sangria made with Bianco Vermouth, Elderflower liqueur & ginger ale. It’s the perfect summer refresher!

3. Cocchi Vermouth di Torino – Torino, Italy

Made to a family recipe created 100 years ago, Cocchi, made with Moscato grapes, is rich, complex and well rounded with light caramel and spice undertones.

According to Banksii the cocktails matches beautifully with braised lamb shoulder, chickpeas and saltbush.

Enjoy!

