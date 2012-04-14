4 Useful Gadgets for Young Entrepreneurs

Gadgets are every entrepreneur’s favourite toys. Here are four very useful gadgets!



V-MODA Remix Remote

Many entrepreneurs love listening to music when working. These are some very high quality but inexpensive headphones to use. Features:

High-definition, full-range sound with metal construction, custom designed Kevlar reinforced cable, and 45 degree plug for rock solid durability

Three-button remote and omnidirectional mic allow you to adjust volume, control your music, record voice memos and answer calls

Voice/music control of iPhone 3GS, iPod shuffle 3G, iPod touch 2G, iPod nano 4G, 120GB iPod classic, as well as MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Pro (2009 and newer models)

24k gold-plated plug fits all iPod models, MP3 players and devices with 3.5mm jack

Ergonomically designed soft, silicone fittings and detachable clip/earhooks for comfort and stability

Stem IZON Remote Room Monitor

You certainly don’t want anyone stealing your computer or invading your office space when you’re not around. This smart surveillance camera will make sure that doesn’t happen. Features:

App-controlled surveillance camera Compatible with iPod touch and iPhone and iPad with iOS 4.0 or later for remote surveillance

Motion sensor Along with noise detection ensures automatic recording for remote observation. Also features remote audio.

Secure, private video streaming Up to 5 minutes per session for keeping an eye on your home

Record video directly to YouTube To share with family and friends

Scosche SolBAT II Solar Powered Backup Battery

Unfortunately, smartphone batteries don’t last very long so it’s always helpful to carry around a backup charger like this. Features:

Use your existing USB cable to charge most devices, including iPod, iPhone, MP3, Blackberry and more.

Internal 1500mAh Lithium-Ion battery stores power for whenever you need it and recharges from the sun or the included USB cable.

Includes windshield mount cradle & universal carbineer mount.

VooMote Zapper

This gadget is an all-in-one remote control solution for your entire home. Entrepreneurs need efficiency. Features:

Setup Wizard- Set up your VooMote Zapper quickly and easily. Teach-In – Learn in products with the original remote control.

Room Control – Your personalised set up for every room. *One View – OneView combines multiple remotes in one layout.

One Touch – Create an entire chain of commands with a single click. Gestures – Initiate commands with simple finger movement.

Edit Mode – personalise your remote layouts by editing, copying, pasting or deleting buttons.

Help – The help points out vital functions and gives relevant hints.

