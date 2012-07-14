The 3 Types Of Head Games That Interviewers Play

Photo: YouTube

A strategy that professionals often use when they really want to know what you’re thinking is to ask you questions indirectly.These mind games are meant to make you reveal exactly what kind of person — or worker — you are.



In the book “Crazy Good Interviewing: How Acting A Little Crazy Can Get You The Job

,” John B. Molidor and Barbara Parus say that most of the time, hiring managers are not playing mind games, but they may still exhibit “some unusual behaviour that is jolting.”

In these scenarios, it’s best to “practice your stoic face” and not show any reaction at all.

However, if you have the slightest inkling that your interviewer is trying to get you to reveal more than the questions they’re asking, here are three types of head games that interviewers play:

1. The Challenger.

Things they’ll say to play this game: “There is no way we would do that here.”

This kind of statement will throw you off guard and the interviewer is usually trying to see if you’d actually change your mind about what you originally stated.

“In this game, the interviewer will challenge almost everything you say. The crazy good behaviour is to hold your ground and not bend to satisfy the interviewer.”

2. The Amateur Psychologist.

Things they’ll say to play this game: “It sounds like you have an unresolved anger issue. Do you think you have a problem?”

“The interviewer has put you on the defensive, which is not a good interview position. Your crazy good reaction is to turn the tables in this game and put a positive spin on your response.”

3. The Deadly Choice.

Things they’ll say to play this game: “If you witnessed a staff member doing something that was against company policy, would you fire the employee on the spot or call security to escort the employee from the premises?”

In this game, the interviewer will typically ask a question that only has two alternatives. If you don’t agree with either options, it’s best to not choose either.

NOW READ: 11 Things You Didn’t Know About The Job Interview >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.