Royal Caribbean President Explains The 3 Things You Need To Advance In Your Career

When people ask Adam Goldstein, the president and chief operating officer of Royal Caribbean Cruises, how to get to the next level in their careers, he always has the same answer.

“You need to be excellent, you need to be patient, and you need to be lucky,” Goldstein tells Business Insider. “And the first two will usually produce the third.”

Below, he breaks down why each is important.

Excellence: “Sometimes the obsession with advancement becomes so overpowering that you stop doing a good job in the job you have,” says Goldstein. “When that happens, you lose the opportunity for advancement and jeopardize your current position. You must be excellent at what you do to get ahead.”

Patience: When the alarm bells go off in your head and you feel ready for a promotion, Goldstein says it’s important to discuss it with your supervisor and then be patient. “I’m not talking years — it could be weeks or months,” he says. “But if you look around and figure out how to get the result you want, that’s very different than throwing yours hands up if it’s not dealt with right away.”

Luck: You might get a new supervisor who really connects with you, or a new CEO might come in and value a skillset that wasn’t previously important. That’s why Goldstein says being both excellent and patient can often make you lucky. “By sticking around and not pushing the eject button, things can go your way.”

