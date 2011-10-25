3 Things Recruiters Check For On Your Social Media Profile

Photo: courosa

The ease of looking up and applying for jobs online has made the Web an essential destination for job-hunters.The labour Department recently teamed up with Facebook to launch The Social Jobs Partnership, a Facebook-hosted job-searching page, and Jobvite’s Social Recruiting survey found social networking sites like LinkedIn, Facebook, and even Twitter have helped with countless referrals and hires.



With all this social recruiting going on, you not only have to be savvy about what you’re posting and sharing online, but know whether the recruiters are actually looking for it.

Enter Shannon Leigh, a talent and development manager at Kforce, who shared her thoughts about this phenomenon on Simply Hired’s blog today.

Here are three things she says recruiters check for:

1. What you post. “Just having your name and where you worked doesn’t give us [recruiters] a lot of perspective of who the candidate really is,” says Leigh. “We like to see how candidates are leveraging social media and engaging in discussions to see what their thought process is.” To that end, make sure you’re pushing your industry’s “conversation” forward, not spouting off personal newsbytes or inane (inappropriate) banter about last Friday’s kegger.

2. Who you know. This reveals how well-connected (and in-the-know) you might be in your industry. Professional groups and associations likewise shed light on what you’ve been up to, and can show your willingness to step up your game and take on new skills.

3. How you present yourself. Is your profile filled out and up-to-date, or does it appear robotic, listing only your name and birth date? “Updating your profile with current experience is crucial,” says Leigh. “Recruiters want to find out everything they can about you to make sure you are the best candidate for the job.”

