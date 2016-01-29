3 things men should do for perfect skin

Shutterstock

Unless your father was a master barber, he probably didn't teach you the best way to shave your face (or worse, he advised you to use an electric shaver).

Here's the right way to do it:

First, make sure you shave after washing your face. This will stop any bacteria lying on your face from getting into any freshly opened pores, which can cause irritation or acne.

Apply your normal shaving cream. Then, shave with the grain of your beard. Use short strokes, and don't go over any areas more than once. Apply only a little pressure as you shave, letting the razor do most of the work for you. This will minimise your chances of ingrown hairs and reduce irritation.

After each pass, rinse the razor's blade with hot water before you stroke again. After you're done, make sure you rinse your face with cold water to close your pores.

And when it comes to razors, skip those multi-bladed razor offerings. Any razor with more than one or two blades will only end up irritating your face.

After you're done shaving, apply a soothing aftershave balm, like Dove Men's Hydrate Post Shave Balm. It's important to note, however, that many things called 'aftershave' are frequently alcohol-based, which will dry out skin. If you commonly get razor burn, you want something that will moisturize or contains aloe vera.