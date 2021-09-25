I tried a 3-step skincare routine before my wedding that left my skin glowing. Here’s how I found the products that worked for me.

- A month before my wedding, I sought products to reduce fine lines and redness, and get a glow.
- After visiting 3 stores, I chose Sephora products and noticed brighter, bouncy skin right away.
- I liked the vitamin C serum best, but makeup and lighting made a bigger difference on the big day.
I wash my face and moisturize once a day with whatever’s sitting around, whether it’s my partner’s face wash, a hotel body lotion, or a sample I’ve been mailed. For 34 years, my skin hasn’t protested much.
But leading up to my wedding in early September, I wondered if adopting even the simplest of routines would contribute to the big-day glow. It couldn’t hurt to try.
I visited three cosmetic stores to collect their recommendations before making purchases.
I tested it on my hands in a sink, and it felt creamy and slightly foamy.
I was sold and bought the “Glow Recipe” mask for $US42 ($AU58), but nothing else, right away.
As someone who intended to have just as much fun at my rehearsal dinner as my wedding, that was appealing. But the price tag was not.
Jason also laid out a few moisturizing options, including a $US48 ($AU66) oil that Victoria Beckham supposedly likes. For my glow, a $US95 ($AU131) Vitamin C mask that you apply for 20 minutes a few times a week.
I preferred the idea of getting my vitamin C fix daily through a serum, like the one at Sephora, instead.
When I tested it, it didn’t foam, but Tyler said foaming doesn’t indicate how well it’s working.
I left Aesop empty-handed and confused about how I would decide between all the products and ingredients I was introduced to.
I noticed a difference right away.
Mostly, I felt glamorous using “real” skincare products and did feel like my skin was bouncier and better moisturized.
The serum was my favorite. It smelled delightful and made my skin glow.
It was also tough to break old habits. At least once while showering after a swim at the gym, I mindlessly lathered my face with the generic soap in the stall — even though I’d brought my “fancy” face wash along.
I also realized why I hate washing my face at night. The only time I did, the day of the makeup trial, soapy water ran all down my elbows, soaked parts of my shirt and pants, and dripped all over the floor.
I much prefer the once-a-day wash in the shower when everything’s already wet.
The day after I’d used hotel body wash instead, I developed a little pimple for the first time throughout the experiment. Coincidence?
That’s because I lost two out of the three products.
I made the age-old mistake of not double-checking the hotel room when checking out of our wedding hotel, and had to leave the face wash at our honeymoon hotel since we hopped a flight back home after taking the train there.
I’m tempted, though, to buy the vitamin C serum again. I miss the smell and that part of the routine. But for now, I’ll rely on newlywed bliss for a glow.