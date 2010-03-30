3 Ways To Make Your Business Leaner Without Firing People

Bianca Male
girls exercise workout run

Photo: mikebaird via Flickr

The WSJ offers up 3 great ways to make your business leaner while still remaining effective and efficient. In summary:

  • Revamp your office space by combining multiple offices into one building, sharing with another company, or getting rid of your office altogether and working out of your home.
  • Change your spending habits, from buying more efficient lightbulbs, to comparison shopping and negotiating when it comes to vendors, to selling off equipment you don’t use anymore.
  • Use temporary staff and freelancers for specialised tasks, rather than hiring full-time.

Read the entire article at the WSJ >

And don’t miss our guide on How To Cut Your Company’s Tech Bills >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.