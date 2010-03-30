3 Ways To Make Your Business Leaner Without Firing People

Photo: mikebaird via Flickr

The WSJ offers up 3 great ways to make your business leaner while still remaining effective and efficient. In summary:

Revamp your office space by combining multiple offices into one building, sharing with another company, or getting rid of your office altogether and working out of your home.

Change your spending habits, from buying more efficient lightbulbs, to comparison shopping and negotiating when it comes to vendors, to selling off equipment you don’t use anymore.

Use temporary staff and freelancers for specialised tasks, rather than hiring full-time.

Read the entire article at the WSJ >



And don’t miss our guide on How To Cut Your Company’s Tech Bills >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.