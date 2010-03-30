3 Ways To Make Your Business Leaner Without Firing People

Photo: mikebaird via Flickr
The WSJ offers up 3 great ways to make your business leaner while still remaining effective and efficient. In summary:
- Revamp your office space by combining multiple offices into one building, sharing with another company, or getting rid of your office altogether and working out of your home.
- Change your spending habits, from buying more efficient lightbulbs, to comparison shopping and negotiating when it comes to vendors, to selling off equipment you don’t use anymore.
- Use temporary staff and freelancers for specialised tasks, rather than hiring full-time.
