3 skills finance leaders need to succeed in the future

Skills finance leaders need to succeed in the future (CFO.com)

A survey of more than 500 CEOs found that finance chiefs are lacking in a few important areas: talent management, technology skills, and general helpfulness, reports CFO.com. With advancing technology and increased regulation, company leaders say the CFO role will only grow in importance, but they expect these finance execs to adapt and develop skills beyond the finance function.

WEF: Robots, automation, and AI will replace 5 million human jobs by 2020 (Business Insider)

Timed with its annual meeting in Davos this week, the World Economic Forum released a new report on the future of jobs. It predicts that the

technological advances that are pushing us into “the fourth industrial revolution” (the theme of this year’s meeting) will lead to a net loss of over 5 million jobs by 2020. Countries expected to be impacted include the US, the UK, Australia, and China.

Mergermania: Why mergers could make for big winners in 2016 (U.S. News)

Following the flood of deals in 2015, this year could produce even more M&As. “Investments experts agree there wouldn’t be a drop of hyperbole to forecast 2016 as the Year of Mergermania,” writes Lou Carlozo for U.S. News & World Report. These corporate marriages may be driven by revenue pressures, long-term trends, and recent mega-mergers.

Delta saved $5.1 billion last year on its biggest expense (Business Insider)

Delta Air Lines reported earnings on Tuesday and brought investors some good news: Fuel is Delta’s largest expense, and it saved $5.1 billion in fuel costs in 2015 — a huge amount given that the airline reported a full-year profit of only $4.5 billion. The plunge in crude oil prices over the past few months is having an obvious impact.

Here’s a key reason why all of your millennial employees are quitting (Business Insider)

New research finds two-thirds of millennials plan to leave their current organisation by 2020, and one-quarter see themselves elsewhere within the next year. Young workers’ latest gripe? Insufficient opportunities to develop their leadership skills.

