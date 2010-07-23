3 Signs That You're In The Wrong Job

Bob Sutton, author of Good Boss, Bad Boss, has seen a lot of people who hate their jobs because the people above them are incompetent.



But what about those who hate their jobs in spite of being in a positive, healthy work environment?

“[T]here are many perfectly good jobs out there held be people who are, nonetheless, quite unhappy because the kind of work they do, the mission of their organisation, and a host of other factors simply do not mesh well who they are and what they would want to be,” he writes at his blog.

If you’re unhappy at work, and it’s not a direct result of a nasty boss or oppressive corporate culture, you might be in the wrong job.

Sutton offers 3 real ways to tell if that’s the case:

1. “People whose careers aren’t the right fit often feel like impostors, even if they are very skilled at their jobs.”

2. “Another symptom is constant annoyance with the demands being made of them, even though these are reasonable for the business they’re in.”

3. “An additional warning sign is a feeling that their current work doesn’t rank very high in their value system.”

Read the entire post over at Sutton’s blog >

