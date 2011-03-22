3 Signs The Death Of The Japanese Economy Is Overhyped

Some interesting factoids here on the Japanese economy courtesy of Nomura. As previously discussed, the death of the Japanese economy is severely overhyped….



Did you know Japan’s net debt is much smaller than gross debt? Did you know that net Japanese public sector debt is just 25% of private sector net worth? Did you know that Japan’s private sector wealth has increased since the bubble collapsed almost 20 years ago?

