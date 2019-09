Photo: Flickr/The Big Quack

Things are beginning to feel a bit bubbly and bullish-y in the market.A few signs:



Goldman calling this market the best buying opportunity for stocks in a generation.

Investors Vince Farrell says it’s the best time to buy stocks in 40 years.

Barton Biggs saying he’s now 90% net long stocks.

Just sayin…

