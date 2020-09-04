3 removable products to transform your rental kitchen

If you’re a renter that’s worried about remodeling your kitchen for fear of losing a security deposit due to chipped paint or damage, these removable products will spice up your decor without leaving a scratch.

With some peel-able products from Smart Tiles, ECKUSA, and Moonwallstickers, we were able to add a pop of colour and texture to this kitchen without chipping any paint.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in September 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.