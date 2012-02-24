3 Reasons Why Generational Conflict Is Coming To Your Office

Photo: St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral – Memphis via flickr

America’s generational war is coming to the office.Bruce Tulgan, author of “Managing Generation X: How to Bring Out the Best in Young Talent

” told Kelly Eggers at The WSJ’s FINS that there are three reasons why there’s a generation conflict in the current workplace:



1. There is a “numbers problem” in the distribution of workers. There is a large scale of older workers on one end of the spectrum and a growing level of younger workers on the other end, but “in the middle there is a gap,” Tulgan says.

2. The old system of seniority no longer exists. The rule used to be that if you had more experience, you were in charge of newcomers, but this is no longer the case.

3. The experience companies need from their employees changes rapidly. And this is the main reason why the old system no longer works — skills don’t stay at the same level for long. If you’re not constantly learning new skills, you’re going to fall behind.

“Skills become obsolete more quickly — these things diminish the advantages of age and experience,” Tulgan says.

