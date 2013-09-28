JPMORGAN'S TOM LEE: Here Are The 3 Reasons Why I Think Stocks Will Soar Into The End Of The Year

Last week, following the Federal Reserve’s

surprise decision to refrain from taperingback its quantitative easing program, JPMorgan chief U.S. equity strategist Tom Lee told clients that the indication of continued easing should be enough to support stocks through the end of the year.

Lee has a year-end S&P 500 price target of 1775. Today, the index is trading around 1690, so Lee’s forecast implies an additional 5% upside for stocks over the next three months.

In his latest note to clients today, Lee gives three reasons why he thinks that is likely:

Foremost, the recent move to all-time highs is quite constructive for the S&P 500. In fact, as shown in Figure 5, there have been only three prior instances when the S&P 500 sustainably surpassed multi-decade highs: (i) 1958 (taking out the 1929 highs); (ii) 1982 (taking out the 1973 highs); and (iii) 1991 (taking out the 1987 highs). In all 3 prior cases, the equity markets continued to advance for 5-15 years and increase another 136%- 314%. This is consistent with our baseline view that we are in a secular bull market and expect markets to rise for several more years. Second, valuations are still supportive for equities. While the median P/E of the S&P 500 today is 16.2x on NTM EPS, this cannot be looked at in isolation … 10,438 companies have a P/E below the comparative investment grade P/E (the inverse of the yield-to-worst). At the 2000 and 2007 market highs, only 201 and 274 companies, respectively, had a P/E below that of IG bonds. Third, cyclical stocks are demonstrating leadership. They have outperformed the S&P 500 by 100bp from the August low to the Sept 18th high and a further 40bp since the market pulled back 1.4% from the highs (see Figure 11 and Figure 12). Moreover, economic momentum is continuing to improve, as evidenced by the synchronised gains in the economic momentum indices for the US, Eurozone, and emerging markets (see Figure 13). This suggests a very constructive structure to the market — leadership by Cyclicals even in pullbacks. Does this sound like a market worried about new highs or even a government shutdown?

“Investor apprehension about this market continues to increase,” says Lee. “It is the combination of fears that this was a ‘false breakout’ to new highs coupled with lingering concerns about the budget/debt ceiling showdown in the U.S. and the possible resulting turmoil. That said, we remain constructive on equities into [year-end] and still see the S&P 500 reaching at least 1775.”

