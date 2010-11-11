3 Reasons The Second Leg Of The Bull Market Has Arrived

The Pragmatic Capitalist

Via Credit Suisse:

We think we are entering the 2nd Phase of the Bull Market for risky assets given:

1) Global growth is bottoming out from the summer slowdown and is poised to move higher over the next few months;

2) The Fed policy regime is likely to be very accommodative for an extended period of time and

3) The eventual recovery in the services economy will add duration to economic growth beyond the typical short and violent Industrial Production bounce.

