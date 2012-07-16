3 Reasons A $49 Lumia 900 Price Drop Won’t Help Nokia

Starting Sunday, AT&T is offering Nokia’s Lumia 900 smartphone in a new colour and a lower price for all models. The Lumia 900, debuting just three months ago for $99.99, is now available for $49 .99 with contract. A pink version is added to the lineup but a new colour and relatively large price cut may not be enough to boost sales.



Late last week, Horace Dediu closely inspected the smartphone sales numbers from both comScore and Neilsen and deduced that Nokia has only sold around 330,000 Nokia Lumia devices in the U.S. last quarter. His maths and logic appear reasonable to me, although we’re dealing with estimates.

