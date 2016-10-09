3 police officers were shot in Palm Springs, California

Three police officers were shot on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, the local police department said in a press release.
Their conditions are unknown, and the scene of the shooting remains “active,” police said.
Dozens of officers have responded to the scene, and are searching for the suspect or suspects involved, WBIR reported.
