Three People Split The Mega Millions Jackpot

Just out, according to AP, 3 people — one in Maryland, one in Illinois, and one in Kansas — all hit the Mega Millions jackpot last night.



Previously it had only been reported that one person, someone in Maryland, had won the jackpot, which was worth at least $640 million.

None of the names have been confirmed, although a Wall Street Journal reporter reports that the name of the Maryland winner was Tom Kreft.

Anyway, this has to be a huge disappointment to each of the winners, who are probably now wondering whether it was even worth it.

