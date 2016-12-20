3 people have been wounded in a shooting in Zurich

Swiss police stand behind a police cordon outside a Muslim prayer hall at the Eis-Gasse street, central Zurich. Photo: Michael Buholzer/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Three people have reportedly been injured in a shooting near an Islamic center on Eis-Gasse street in Zurich.

Local media is reporting a suspect took off after the attack and is on the run.

The target of the attack is sill unclear, as is the motive of the shooter.

The area has been blocked and around 20 police officers are at the scene.

Zurich’s Eisgasse. Photo: Google Maps.

Police are expected to make a statement shortly.

This story is developing.

