3 of the Baltimore police officers from the Freddie Grey case could be fired

Baltimore Police Department via AP This photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department on Friday, May 1, 2015 shows, top row from left, Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Garrett E. Miller and Edward M. Nero, and bottom row from left, William G. Porter, Brian W. Rice and Alicia D. White, the six police officers charged with felonies ranging from assault to murder in the death of Freddie Grey.

Five of the Baltimore police officers involved in the 2015 in-custody death of Freddie Grey have been charged with administrative violations and face suspension or termination, the Baltimore Sun reported on Monday.

Three of the officers could be fired, including Officer Caesar Goodson, who drove the police van that was transporting Grey when he suffered the spinal injuries that led to his death, as well as supervisors Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White, sources told the Sun.

The other two officers, Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, face five-day suspensions without pay.

Each of the five officers facing internal discipline had also been criminally charged in Grey’s death, as was a sixth officer, William Porter. None was convicted.

The internal charges follow an administrative investigation that was conducted by the Montgomery and Howard county police departments, so as to avoid a conflict of interest.

The officers’ attorney Michael Davey told the Sun that they have been charged with “violations of policy and procedure,” but the details of those alleged violations remain unclear.

The Baltimore Police Department has not commented on the alleged violations, telling NBC News that the investigation pertains to “personnel matters.”

In response to news of the internal charges, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she was “relieved to know that a majority of those involved will be held administratively accountable for their actions.”

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announces that criminal charges will be filed against Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Grey on May 1, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mosby dropped criminal charges against two of the officers last summer after failing to secure a conviction for the other four. Three of the officers were acquitted by a judge, and the fourth case ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.

“Justice is always worth the price paid for its pursuit,” Mosby said in a statement Monday. “This case has always been about providing justice for an innocent 25-year-old man who was unreasonably taken into police custody, severely injured while in police custody, and died due to a lack of care.”

Porter, the officer whose case resulted in a mistrial, faces no internal discipline and plans to remain at the police department, his attorney Joseph Murtha told the Sun.

The administrative review’s results proved that Porter was “a truth-teller” in his description of the events leading up to Grey’s death, Murtha said.

