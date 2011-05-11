3 Of The 12 Spring Boston TechStars Companies Were Rejects From The Winter NYC TechStars Batch

Photo: idaho557 via Flickr

The winter TechStars NYC program was harder to get into than Harvard or Yale with nearly 600 applicants for 12 spots.If your startup doesn’t get one of the coveted spots, don’t worry. You can always apply next year, or to TechStars in another city.



David Tisch, Managing Director of TechStars NYC, tells us there are a lot of overlapping applicants in each TechStars city. In that way, it’s a lot like American Idol.

In fact, Tisch tells us that three of the twelve Boston Spring TechStars companies were rejected applicants from the winter NYC group.

Another company, DailyBurn, applied to TechStars three years in a row before getting in. Last year, it sold to IAC. “Sometimes, companies grow the right amount to get accepted a year later,” says Tisch.

So startups, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Maybe you’ll even get acquired the third time around.

