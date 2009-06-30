3% Of People Over 100 Use Twitter

Nicholas Carlson
A 100 year old

  • Yahoo kills online ad network Maven just 17 months after acquiring it for $160 million [TechCrunch]
  • Cable subscribers can watch in-market baseball games online [PaidContent]
  • Ask.com credits Nascar for search market share uptick [PaidContent]
  • 3% of people over 100 use Twitter [Reuters]
  • Bit.ly will create a destination page for popular links [TechCrunch]
  • Billy Mays gets a lot more Twitter followers [Ray Wert]
  • Swedish software firm buys The Pirate Bay [TechCrunch]
  • Hulu owns 10% of the online video ad market [PaidContent]
  • Analyst says Palm sold over 300,000 Pres in June [Barron’s]
  • Web Site Story, from CollegeHumor [MediaBistro]
  • For young women, the mobile is displacing the PC [Marketing Charts]
  • Google experiments with a new search results layout [Blogoscoped]
  • Facebook poaches a Googler to run “Pay With Facebook” [Inside Facebook]
  • Here come the huge ads [MediaMemo]
  • YouTube might not benefit from the TV ad spending decline [NewTeeVee]

Photo: Superbomba

