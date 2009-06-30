- Yahoo kills online ad network Maven just 17 months after acquiring it for $160 million [TechCrunch]
- Cable subscribers can watch in-market baseball games online [PaidContent]
- Ask.com credits Nascar for search market share uptick [PaidContent]
- 3% of people over 100 use Twitter [Reuters]
- Bit.ly will create a destination page for popular links [TechCrunch]
- Billy Mays gets a lot more Twitter followers [Ray Wert]
- Swedish software firm buys The Pirate Bay [TechCrunch]
- Hulu owns 10% of the online video ad market [PaidContent]
- Analyst says Palm sold over 300,000 Pres in June [Barron’s]
- Web Site Story, from CollegeHumor [MediaBistro]
- For young women, the mobile is displacing the PC [Marketing Charts]
- Google experiments with a new search results layout [Blogoscoped]
- Facebook poaches a Googler to run “Pay With Facebook” [Inside Facebook]
- Here come the huge ads [MediaMemo]
- YouTube might not benefit from the TV ad spending decline [NewTeeVee]
