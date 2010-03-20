3 Million People Are Watching March Madness Online Instead Of Doing Work

You are all staring at this screen all day.

Productivity is plummeting this week. Everybody (well, 3 million people) are watching March Madness instead of doing work, according to CBS Sports and the NCAA’s March Madness stats for CBSSports.com.



According to their NCAA March Madness On Demand traffic figures through March 18:

3.4 million total hours of live streaming video and audio consumed, up 30% from 2009.

3 million unique visitors to the NCAA March Madness on Demand video players

1.7 million clicks of the “Boss Button” – over 60% of the total clicks of the Boss Button for the entire 2009 tournament. (2.77 million)

The most watched game from 3/18 was the double-overtime Florida vs. BYU game with 521k hours of streaming video and audio. That’s +50% over 2009’s most watched game from the first day of the first round (Washington vs. Mississippi State) which had 348k hours of streaming.

The most watched hour yesterday was 2:00-2:59 p.m. ET with 533k streaming hours (16% of the total for the day). It peaked at 2:45 p.m. with 147k streaming hours between 2:45 and 2:59 p.m. ET.

In total, there were

